Uniswap (UNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $81.72 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.61 billion and $81.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.05 or 0.00023466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.00314080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003872 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.8870998 USD and is down -8.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 626 active market(s) with $108,345,396.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

