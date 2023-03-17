Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $182,391,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $192.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

