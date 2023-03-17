UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,819 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.5% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $95,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.10. 2,280,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

