UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.89. 2,284,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.