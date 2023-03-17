UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 8,485 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.90. 2,831,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,196,293. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

