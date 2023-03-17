UMB Bank n.a. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 82,827.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621,204 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $30,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after purchasing an additional 977,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,497,000 after acquiring an additional 851,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,045,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,908,000 after purchasing an additional 153,637 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 971,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,676. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

