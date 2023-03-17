UMB Bank n.a. Has $54.20 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $54,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

