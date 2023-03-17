UMB Bank n.a. Buys 847 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.97. The stock had a trading volume of 395,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.