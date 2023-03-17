Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $66.06 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $66.06 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,636.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.00496093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00135928 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033573 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00051119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000650 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003247 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2110379 USD and is up 5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,141,397.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

