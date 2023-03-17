Ultra Lithium (CVE:ULI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Ultra Lithium Inc (CVE:ULI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.07. Ultra Lithium shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

Ultra Lithium Stock Up 23.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Ultra Lithium Company Profile

Ultra Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the La Borita Brine lithium project, which comprises 4 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 hectares located within the Lithium Triangle of Argentina, Chile, and Bolivia; the Georgia Lake lithium pegmatites property consisting of 16 mineral claims covering an area of 2,416 hectares of land located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario; the Forgan Lake lithium property that comprise 16 units covering an area of 256 hectares of land located in the Thunder Bay mining district in Northwestern Ontario; and the South Big Smoky Valley Brine lithium project comprising 659 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,500 hectares of land located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

