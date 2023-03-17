UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PATH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.92.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.60. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth approximately $177,406,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 22.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $581,120,000 after buying an additional 8,488,829 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $368,124,000 after buying an additional 5,169,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

