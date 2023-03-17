UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $15.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PATH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.81.

PATH stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.60. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,406,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after buying an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,193,046 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $368,124,000 after buying an additional 5,169,501 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

