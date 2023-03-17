UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

UDR has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 241.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01.

Institutional Trading of UDR

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.