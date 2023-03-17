UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
UDR has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 241.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.
UDR Price Performance
UDR stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01.
Institutional Trading of UDR
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
