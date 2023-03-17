UBS Group Reiterates €6.20 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.20 ($6.67) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.85) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.28) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

SHA stock opened at €6.35 ($6.82) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.99. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.00).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

