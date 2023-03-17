UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €165.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €147.65 ($158.76) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €128.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a one year high of €187.10 ($201.18).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

