U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:USB opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.