TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.41

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.41 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.25). TwentyFour Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 1,151,609 shares traded.

TwentyFour Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £721.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,020.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.45.

TwentyFour Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. TwentyFour Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,000.00%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

