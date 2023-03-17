Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tutor Perini also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 14.1 %

NYSE TPC opened at $6.16 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 284,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tutor Perini by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 284,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tutor Perini by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 227,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tutor Perini by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 222,965 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

