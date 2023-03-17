Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.82 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82), Briefing.com reports. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini updated its FY23 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:TPC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.88. 241,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tutor Perini

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

