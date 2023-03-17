Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.82 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $906.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.17 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Tutor Perini updated its FY23 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of TPC opened at $6.16 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.