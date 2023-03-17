Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.82 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82), Briefing.com reports. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini updated its FY23 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of TPC stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $298.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.94.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,806,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 284,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 227,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tutor Perini by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 222,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Tutor Perini

Several research firms have weighed in on TPC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.