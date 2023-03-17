Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.82 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82), Briefing.com reports. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini updated its FY23 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.
Shares of TPC stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $298.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.94.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,806,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 284,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 227,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tutor Perini by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 222,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
