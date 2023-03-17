Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($1.82), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $906.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.17 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Tutor Perini updated its FY23 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Tutor Perini Trading Down 14.1 %

Tutor Perini stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 284,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tutor Perini by 35.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 284,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tutor Perini by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 227,823 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 222,965 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

