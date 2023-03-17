Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.82 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.17 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Tutor Perini updated its FY23 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.
Tutor Perini stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.50. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday.
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
