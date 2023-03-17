Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Tucows Stock Performance
TCX opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Tucows has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $72.98.
Insider Transactions at Tucows
In other news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 53,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,781,473.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,754,012.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,168. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tucows (TCX)
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.