Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Tucows Stock Performance

TCX opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Tucows has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Insider Transactions at Tucows

In other news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 53,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,781,473.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,754,012.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,168. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

Tucows Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tucows by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tucows by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tucows by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

