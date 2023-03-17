TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 169,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.48. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,740 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

