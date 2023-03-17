TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley Purchases 308 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $10,013.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 31,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,586.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $33.93. 32,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,650. The stock has a market cap of $645.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

TRST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

