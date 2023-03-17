Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

