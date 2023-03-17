Truist Financial Boosts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $1.40

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $1.00 to $1.40 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 138,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,761. The company has a market cap of $248.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 680,016 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $900,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.5% in the third quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 4,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 255,081 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 489,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,081,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Articles

