Truist Financial Boosts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $1.40

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $1.00 to $1.40 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.
AVAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 138,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,761. The company has a market cap of $248.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
