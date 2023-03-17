TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TrueBlue Stock Up 1.0 %

TBI opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $567.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.46. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,537,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,229,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 433,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after acquiring an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

