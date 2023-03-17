TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TrueBlue Stock Up 1.0 %
TBI opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $567.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.46. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueBlue (TBI)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.