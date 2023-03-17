TRON Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.83 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $4.83 billion and approximately $58.81 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005246 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001176 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003440 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001607 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,211,317,669 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

