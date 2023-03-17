Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. Triton International has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $73.00.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

