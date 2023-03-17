TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPVG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $400.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.72.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently -246.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.