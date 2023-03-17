Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up 1.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Bunge by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 48,248 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $96.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Bunge’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

