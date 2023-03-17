Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

