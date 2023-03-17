Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $155.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

