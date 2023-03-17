Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $152.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day moving average of $155.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.