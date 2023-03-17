Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $192.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

