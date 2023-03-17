Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

