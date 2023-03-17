Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cummins by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $231.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

