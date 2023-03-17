Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.24.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Trex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trex by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Trex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,120,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

