Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) & Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Financial Comparison

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Tremor International has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tremor International and Pintec Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Tremor International presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.08%. Given Tremor International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

This table compares Tremor International and Pintec Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $335.25 million 1.14 $22.74 million $0.14 38.14 Pintec Technology $27.18 million 0.20 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 6.78% 7.83% 5.15% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tremor International beats Pintec Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

