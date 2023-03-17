Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

NYSE TGS opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 354,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

