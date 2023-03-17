Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.18.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $233.58. 277,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.22.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.