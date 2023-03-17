Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $135.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $186.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,233,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,603,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,541,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

