Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.
Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of TM stock opened at $135.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $186.00.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
