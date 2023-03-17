TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 2.5% Higher

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.34. 93,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 291,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.
Separately, Danske lowered TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.06.
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
