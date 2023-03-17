TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 2.5% Higher

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.34. 93,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 291,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Danske lowered TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

TORM Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TORM by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 173,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TORM by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TORM by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TORM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TORM by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

