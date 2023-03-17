Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 295 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $154.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.