Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $126.37. 239,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,725. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

