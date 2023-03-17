Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Albemarle by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.3 %

ALB opened at $214.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.98. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

