Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 213 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

