TNC Coin (TNC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $642.08 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. TNC Coin has a market cap of $642.08 million and approximately $58,193.65 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00405014 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.06 or 0.27376310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.11109888 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $65,314.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

